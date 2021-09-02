26 women share the bizarre things their families do that they thought were normal and dear god, no.

Families are weird. There's no doubt about that.

Here to prove that we asked 26 women to share the bizarre things their families do which they assumed were normal, until one day, people told them they weren't.

Prepare to laugh out loud...

But first, watch things you never say in 2021.



Diya

"An important part of dental hygiene in our household growing up was sticking out your tongue as far as you could and then brushing far back from the throat. If you weren't choking and gagging, you weren't doing it right. I am now married and every morning and evening my husband is all, 'Are you ok? That doesn't look safe'."

Claire

"Whenever we asked what's for dinner, my Dad would say 'oscerooties and skimps'. I have no idea to this day what that means."

Emily

"My whole family used to call farts 'poonky woonkies' for some reason. I remember when I was in daycare I told one of the adults that I’m trying to poonky woonkie but nothing is coming out. They got really scared (I think they thought it was something serious in Hindi because I had a deep accent as well). They called my parents asking what was wrong. It was mad awkward even for a three-year-old."

