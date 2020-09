Wednesday’s full Moon illuminates your friendship zone, exposing gossip that’s circulating amongst your crew. The original intention was never meant to hurt, betray or insult you. So, try to find it in your heart to forgive and let go. A cherished dream or important goal is waiting to be realised. All you need to do is take the first step.

This week, some people push you to your limits, while others surprise you in the best of ways. See each interaction as a test and control your response. In doing so, you’ll remain objective, making it less likely that you’ll overreact. The outcomes depend on how effectively you communicate. So really, you have more power than you think.