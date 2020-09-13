HOROSCOPES: How Thursday's new moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.

﻿﻿

Thursday’s new Moon brings welcome news for parents. A previously failed tactic kicks in, with excellent results. This goes to show that if at first you don’t succeed, just try again. Provided you're consistent, your efforts will pay off. Others get an extra go at something that fell short of the mark the first time. Here’s your second chance - make it count.

You’ve learnt a valuable lesson, and this week, your wisdom pays off. Life’s easy in retrospect, right? That moment when you get to look back over your shoulder and see everything clearly. It's comforting to know that it’s all behind you and that you’ve emerged with a thicker, stronger skin. This week, the Sun’s kiss with the Moon’s Node gives you the gift of hindsight. Use it shrewdly.