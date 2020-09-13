HOROSCOPES: How Thursday's new moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 13. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Employment shuffles and shifts have tested you, Aries. Lately, even students have experienced a change in how they see their professional future. Where work is concerned, you feel like you're on a never-ending roller coaster ride. But there’s good news for ambitious Rams. On Sunday, Jupiter wraps up its retrograde, bringing a stroke of luck to your career zone. Recognition is coming your way!