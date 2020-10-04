HOROSCOPES: Friendship conflicts and taking risks: The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning October 4. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
On Sunday, Pluto shakes off its retrograde, inspiring you to step boldly into unknown territory. Scary huh? Remind yourself of the rich rewards that await those courageous enough to sail uncharted waters. Making mistakes is not only human, but it’s also the best way to learn. As the risk-taker of the zodiac, believe that you’re up to the task.