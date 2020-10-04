HOROSCOPES: Friendship conflicts and taking risks: The week ahead, according to your star sign.

La Luna asks you to have a conversation about an issue that’s slowly turning stale. When the moon is in your sign, past emotions can resurface. Use whatever bubbles up to motivate you and address the problem. Suppressing uncomfortable feelings only works for a short time until the wound begins to fester. This week, airing out your thoughts expedites healing.

Deal with necessary negotiations before Mercury goes into retrograde. You may not tick everything off your list, but that’s okay. Now is the time to prioritise. Take care of documents that require a signature. Back up your phone and laptop too. As Mercury is your planetary ruler, you tend to be more sensitive to the trickster planet’s backward spin.