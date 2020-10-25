HOROSCOPES: Self-reflection and gossiping friends. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning October 25. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Open up and talk about your feelings, Aries. Mercury and Venus glow in your relationship zone, so you can’t help but let it all out. Getting a concern off your chest brings a huge sigh of relief, as you work towards a viable solution. Shy Rams (yes, there’s such a thing) are urged to let their crush know they’re interested—time to bite the bullet!