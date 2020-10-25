HOROSCOPES: Self-reflection and gossiping friends. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Mercury’s retrograde through your career zone brings reflection. Are you happy in your current place of employment? Could you do better? What more can you do to seal the deal? It’s best not to act on any of these thoughts until the communication planet ends its rewind. However, after Wednesday, you’ll get a glimpse at what lies ahead.

Love feels like hard work, thanks to Venus’ brush with serious Saturn. It helps to remember that progress isn’t linear and some things (and people) are worth fighting for. Still, the planets promise a happy ending if you’re prepared to make an effort. Don’t stick your head in the sand, hoping a problem will resolve itself. This week, you’ll have to work it out.

