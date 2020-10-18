HOROSCOPES: A potential proposal and big career wins: The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning October 18. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
A small comment triggers a big response from your partner. If it’s commitment you want, you might just get it! The Sun’s angle to Saturn puts a ring on your finger, encourages you to move in with your lover or signs you up for a shared loan. Single? You’ll pair up with a hottie that has staying power. You could last the distance, but a delicious fling isn’t a bad idea either. It’s your call, Aries.