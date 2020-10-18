HOROSCOPES: A potential proposal and big career wins: The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Relationships get super intense, as the Sun enters your partnership sector on Friday. Expect the heat to last for the next four weeks as you get to the bottom of a burning issue. Dig deep for answers and confront the good, the bad and the ugly. Doing this leads you out to the other side, stronger than ever before.

Someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes, thanks to Mercury’s clash with unpredictable Uranus. But they are no match for your smarts. Don’t let them coax you away from what you know to be true. However, pushing your point may not be in your best interest either. Sometimes, teaching someone a lesson ends up costing you more than what it’s worth.