HOROSCOPES: Power struggles and a deep heart-to-heart. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 8. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
A major move between Jupiter and Pluto brings home matters into focus. You’ll want to reach for the stars, but family obligations may pull you back to Earth. Don’t lose sight of your lofty ambition, but do keep your dream goal safely locked away. For now, a blood-relative or household stuff takes up your time. You’ll get your turn soon.