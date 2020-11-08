HOROSCOPES: Power struggles and a deep heart-to-heart. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Mercury moves into your relationship zone on Wednesday, inspiring a heart-to-heart. What concerns are you keeping hidden? They may involve your partner, the relationship itself, or your fears. Regardless, it’s time to talk. Book a consultation with your therapist or schedule a coffee date with your bestie. The right advice will find you, either way.

This week, Venus heals a rift with a soul mate. The connection may be either platonic or romantic, but it’s a relationship that’s granted you growth. The good news is that once you’ve cleared the air, you’ll feel lighter and ready to move on. Wish each other well, not because they deserve forgiveness, but because that’s how a Queen behaves.