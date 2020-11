It’s a super productive week if you’re prepared to roll up your sleeves, Taurus. Mercury’s collaboration with powerful Pluto puts you in the right position at the right time. People are surprisingly helpful too. All you have to do is be clear on what you want to achieve because things won’t just fall into your lap.

Relationships get warm and fuzzy as the Sun puts you and your partner on the same page. In the past, you’ve clashed over a sensitive topic. But now, you see eye to eye. Is your relationship in the ‘it’s complicated’ zone? It might be time to change your Facebook status to something more concrete. Chat to your sweetheart about taking things up a notch.