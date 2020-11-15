HOROSCOPES: A home makeover and a BIG self-care session. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 15. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

When the winds of change are blowing through your door, welcome them inside. Resisting the inevitable will only hold you back, Aries. Don’t hold onto something just because it’s familiar and comfortable. Remember that you are the bravest, most pioneering sign of the zodiac and take a leap of faith. What’s on the other side is bigger, brighter and better.