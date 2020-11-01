Sunday’s full moon is in your sign, and it’s a doozy! Lining up with electric Uranus, you can expect the unexpected. This is an exciting week for Bulls, so get ready for a surprise. An announcement rocks your world, but if you stay flexible, you’ll see that you can work things to your advantage. This week, nothing is what is seems at first glance.

#mentalhealthmatters and this couldn’t be truer for Twins this week. The full moon on Sunday ask you to put yourself first. A little indulgence is good for the soul, and La Luna is giving you permission to do just that. Your world won’t collapse if you’re not holding everything and everyone together. Friends and family will be okay if you take care of yourself for a while.