Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 1. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Money matters are in focus, thanks to Sunday’s full moon in your cash sector. Thinking of starting a side hustle? Expect a piece of information to drop in via an unexpected source. It’s definitely worth checking out, so follow any leads that pop up. Employed Rams may be offered extra hours at work. Save up now, for the Xmas splurge that’s ahead.