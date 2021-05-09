HOROSCOPES: A second chance and a stroke of luck. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Venus begs you to stop and think about your heart’s desires, particularly when it comes to relationships. Love is on your mind, but if you want more of it, what can you do to make that happen? Cultivate connection by falling in love with yourself. Sound strange? The law of attraction doesn’t think so. Start romancing yourself, darling Aquarius.

Happy days! As Jupiter enters your sign on Friday, you’re instantly elevated. It’s like the cosmos has flicked a switch, and now, you see everything through rose-coloured glasses. Who cares! You’re feeling fabulous, and that’s what matters. As new and improved circumstances arise, you’ll feel exponentially positive. Ride this wave of optimism with confidence, Pisces.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

