HOROSCOPES: A second chance and a stroke of luck. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 9. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Think loving thoughts, Aries. When Venus glides into your communication sphere, you’ll tell your sweetheart exactly how you feel. The conversation is super positive as your sentiments are mirrored back to you. You may even hear something surprising in the best of ways. Singles seek a mental connection when physical gratification just doesn’t cut it.