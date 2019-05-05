HOROSCOPES: How this week's New Moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 5. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus introduces you to a soul mate, either in a romantic or a platonic sense. Although you may not recognise the significance of this person at first glance, in time you will come to realise how important this connection is and the massive impact that it’s due to have on your life and the lives of your loved ones. Embrace all new interactions that feel right.

By now, you are most likely feeling the winds of change. Or, perhaps you are already fully consumed by a different direction. It’s important that you go with the flow rather than resist. Don’t cling onto what’s familiar because it happens to be comfortable. Show yourself some tough love and cut the cords that are holding you back.