HOROSCOPES: Forgiveness and money wins. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Just when you thought you could rest a little, Mercury’s dance with Saturn makes it impossible to slow down. You’ll be asked to up the ante and top your previous achievement. Don’t worry that you can’t come up with the goods. As the genius sign of the zodiac, you have so much more to give. They ain’t seen nothing yet!

You’re like a bull at a gate, rearing to go, but rushing will only create mistakes that you’ll later have to fix. Without careful thinking you could undo all your meticulous planning. Instead, slow down and concoct a plan. Then, when you are ready to reveal your special project (and you will know when you are) it’ll be a terrific success.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.