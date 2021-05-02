HOROSCOPES: A "love boost" and a friendship purge. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 2. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Money matters dominate when Venus activates your financial sphere. Wealth creation is the name of the game, so think hard about how to increase your earnings. The cosmos opens a window, but you’ll need to do your part too, Aries. Say yes to every chance you get to grow your savings. And if you’re tempted to spend beyond your means, just don’t.
