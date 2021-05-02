HOROSCOPES: A "love boost" and a friendship purge. The week ahead according to your star sign.

By mid-week, Mercury makes you think hard about what’s important, and chances are, you’ll have a choice to make. So that you’re not deciding under pressure, write a list of pros and cons at the start of the week. That way, you’ll weigh the possibilities before the heat turns up. When all else fails, follow your heart - and Venus in your sign will guide you with a special sign.

Watch: Horoscopes as new mums. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.





You’re a smart cookie, Gemini. But when clever Mercury, your planetary ruler, enters your sign on Tuesday, your mental powers are superfied! A snippet of confidential information comes to light, helping to clear the fog and light the best path forward. Then, you’ll know exactly what to do and say to achieve your objective. Until you’re sure, stay silent.