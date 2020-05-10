HOROSCOPES: New relationships and positive communication. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 10. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Someone you love, whether that’s a lover, child or parent, desperate wants to open up to you. Are you listening? Make yourself available for a heartfelt conversation when Venus reverses in your communication sphere on Wednesday. This chat may not be the light and frivolous type, but you’ll emerge with greater understanding and peace of mind.