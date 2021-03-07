HOROSCOPES: Friendship friction and an encounter with an ex. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 7. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Saturday’s new Moon inspires some well deserved ‘me time.’ If you’ve been running yourself ragged, stop! Claiming time out to pamper yourself or simply retreat into solitude will happen more easily than you anticipate. Go on, Aries put your feet up. Worried about the inevitable guilt trip from your partner, kids or judgemental friends? Don’t. Just do you.