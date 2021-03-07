HOROSCOPES: Friendship friction and an encounter with an ex. The week ahead according to your star sign.

The Moon glows in your sign, bringing support from a special female. This woman is uplifting, either personally or professionally, and you probably already know her. You may share a past-life connection or childhood memories too. But whatever your history, she’s worthy of your attention. Carve out time in your busy schedule to hear her out and listen to her recommendations.

Saturday’s new Moon is in your sign, Pisces, and it’s making you more open to compromise. Use a fresh, updated outlook to solve an old problem. How can you do things differently? This helps to heal a relationship, as what was previously stuck now flows more smoothly. Singles cross paths with a love interest that’s creative in some way. Their talent is a massive turn on!

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

