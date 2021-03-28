HOROSCOPES: A tough decision and a small sacrifice. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Your productivity is off the charts! Tick off your to-do list and add a few more goals while you’re at it. That said, wasting time is a definite no-no. This isn’t the time to relax, so hop on it! Love has a karmic theme with the reappearance of an ex or an old flame. But remember the reason why things didn’t work out in the first place.

Mercury and Neptune cause confusion this week. Being super intuitive, you're a gun at figuring out what’s going on in the dark reassesses of other people’s minds, but this one has you stumped! Your best course of action is to do nothing at all. The facts will be revealed in due course, and then, you realise it was nothing personal.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

