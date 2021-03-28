HOROSCOPES: A tough decision and a small sacrifice. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 28. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
This week sees you at a crossroad, but which road should you take? Hint: the best path requires a bold decision. Sure, skipping down Easy Street is effortless, so it’s a no-brainer. Think again, Aries. This time, a tough decision pays off even if the rewards aren’t immediate. As the zodiac leader, you’re brave and confident. Remember that.