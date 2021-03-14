HOROSCOPES: An old flame and a jealous frenemy. The week ahead according to your star sign.

The truth comes to light as the Sun shines in your information zone. This news concerns a person or project that captivated you. Perhaps, you loved and lost, and you're carrying the burden of regret. Allow what you learn to wash away guilt, knowing that you did the best you could at the time. Now, it's time to embrace new and exciting future prospects.

Sit down with someone special to have that conversation you’ve been putting off. You may have to dig deep, but in doing so, you’ll finalise a big decision. Stop continuing to contemplate your options. The time for action is here! But you can’t move forward on your own; this requires a mutual agreement. Throw procrastination out the window and move forward without hesitation.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.