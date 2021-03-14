HOROSCOPES: An old flame and a jealous frenemy. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 14. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mars' link with mega asteroid Chiron delivers a meaningful connection. If you're single, this cosmic encounter helps to heal your heart. You may have kept would-be lovers at arm's length because you’re yet to forgive an old flame. This week, let that all go. Invite love back in, Aries. Coupled Rams form a profitable alliance through a social media introduction.