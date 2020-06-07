HOROSCOPES: Self-reflection and honest communication. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 7. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Just come out with it, Aries! Open your mouth and let the words flow. Bottling up your emotions will do you no good, and you’ll miss out on a precious chance to be heard. Soon, Mercury will step backwards into retrograde, so take advantage of a quiet moment. Talk about what’s on your mind and in your heart. You won’t regret speaking up, but you’ll kick yourself if you stay silent.