HOROSCOPES: Self-reflection and honest communication. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Venus and healing asteroid Chiron, embrace on Thursday, bringing a beautiful interaction with a calming influence. Either someone from your past returns. Or, someone meant for your future steps into your life when you need them most. Make time for them even if you’re time-poor or overstretched this week. This connection will elevate your spirits.

The danger in being such a compassionate soul is that you can take on all the woes of the world. This week, as the Sun dances with Neptune, try to do the exact opposite. Guard your energy. Protect your beliefs. Provided you are doing no harm and living your life with integrity, it’s all good. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for the choices that you make.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.