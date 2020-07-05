HOROSCOPES: How Sunday’s lunar eclipse will affect your week, according to your star sign.

The Sun blesses your closest relationship, either with a lover or a bestie. Approach this person with warmth and openness and leave judgement to the unevolved. Your unique way of looking at things helps this person out of a bind. This week, it’s not about you, Aquarius. Nevertheless, what you can do for someone special ends up filling your own heart to the brim.

Home and family is where it’s at, for Fish. With Venus back to her old self again, you have an insatiable urge to nest. Domestic goddesses eat your heart out! Baking bread, cooking up a storm and redecorating are high on your agenda this week. Enjoy the fruits of your labour and invite some fabulous friends over for a great night in!

Feature Image: Supplied.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.