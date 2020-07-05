HOROSCOPES: How Sunday’s lunar eclipse will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 5. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
The last of three eclipses triggers your professional sector. Entrepreneurial Rams shine but don’t be concerned if you’re not making big bucks just yet. Think of your business goals as a step-by-step process, with this eclipse planting the first seeds of success. An eclipse can be shady, so make sure all deals and negotiations are transparent.