Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 4. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

On Monday, La Luna discards what’s no longer working in your favour. It’s okay to have a small vice, but when something stops you from becoming the best version of yourself, it has to go! Rid yourself of a habit that’s in your detriment. Regardless of your weakness, the moon will help you conquer it.