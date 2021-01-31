HOROSCOPES: How Mercury's retrograde will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 31. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mercury’s retrograde makes you restless. It’s time to expand your horizons and stretch your wings, Aries. As the pioneer of the zodiac, this isn’t usually a problem for you. Still, Mercury demands that you push beyond your comfort zone. This week, be open to meeting new friends, or a lover that wouldn’t ordinarily catch your interest.