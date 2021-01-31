HOROSCOPES: How Mercury's retrograde will affect your week, according to your star sign.

The trickster planet messes with your career zone from Sunday. You can, however, make Mercury work to your advantage if you’re a step ahead. Prepare by being super clear in all your emails and conversations. It may feel silly spelling things out, but this way, you’ll prevent repeating instructions. The same goes for you! Not super clear? Ask for clarification.

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, goes rogue on Sunday. New projects, start-ups and travel get the thumbs down, so reschedule these things if possible. Nevertheless, sometimes life pushes ahead. If this happens to you, it means that a past lesson is up for review. Prove you’ve learnt the lesson and score karmic brownie points in the process.