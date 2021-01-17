HOROSCOPES: Intimate encounters and a well-deserved break. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Happy solar return Aquarius! From Wednesday, the Sun illuminates your sign. This birthday throws you into the spotlight like no other. Now’s not the time to be shy. Change is brewing, so think carefully about what you want to manifest. Rather than dwell on your fears, focus on your hopes and wishes for the upcoming year.

La Luna motivates you to clean up your finances. Do what you must to cut out unnecessary expenses, even if it means culling credit cards. Once you’re on top of things, you’ll attract abundance because you won’t be focused on your financial woes. Doing that creates more of the same. Instead, think “I’m a money magnet” and watch your money tree grow.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.