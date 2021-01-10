HOROSCOPES: How the first new moon of 2021 will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 4. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Wednesday’s new moon hits your professional sector with full force. As this is the first new moon of the year, you’re granted enough enthusiasm to move the world. A born mover and shaker, you’re itching to make positive changes to your career or a vocation that lights your fire. Be confident Aries - it's time to ride this ambitious wave all the way to the top!