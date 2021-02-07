You’re on the precipice of a love transformation. On Friday, the new moon in your sign pushes for positive change. Work this to your advantage by being crystal clear on what you desire from a relationship. Do you want more passion? Or, greater security? What you want is yours for taking provided you believe you really deserve it. Do you?

Money matters are on the up and up, as your cash zone receives a cosmic boost from Venus, Jupiter and Friday’s new moon. Use the positive momentum to clean up your financial act. Get rid of direct debits that you don’t use and comb through statements. Non-essential expenses could be weighing you down more than you realise.

