HOROSCOPES: Sexual cravings and a "special milestone". The week ahead according to your star sign.

Money has your undivided attention, thanks to Mars' move into your cash zone. At first, the red planet stresses you out when you can’t see how you can afford everything on your wish list. Yet, after a second look, your financial landscape is in better condition than you thought. Don’t make hasty decisions when it comes to debts and loans, though.

Watch: Horoscopes as new mums. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.





You’re the master communicator, Gemini. You're in your element when introducing people, playing Cupid or making new friends. This week, your networking skills are on fire! It's also a super positive time for small businesses to expand, connecting with as many clients as possible. Amongst the crowd lies valuable support and a potentially lucrative collaboration.