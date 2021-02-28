HOROSCOPES: Sexual cravings and a "special milestone". The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 28. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
You pour your heart and soul into helping others this week. Perhaps you even reach a large group of people in need. Donate to your favourite charity by volunteering your time, used goods or clothes. Venus inspires you to spring clean your wardrobe, so pass on anything you don’t want. Remember that one person’s trash is another’s treasure.