HOROSCOPES: A lost love and a blast from the past. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Your powers of seduction are on fire! Venus’ embrace with sexy Mars activates your sign, so use this cosmic influence to your best advantage. If you’ve been holding back, now is the time to let your inner seductress loose! More sex, more in-depth conversation or greater freedom; it’s yours for the taking.

Watch: Horoscopes and self care. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.





On Thursday, the Sun lights up the zenith of your chart. Prepare to be thrown into the limelight at work, which may feel more like being examined under a microscope. Don’t panic! You’ll come up with the goods, saying the right things at the right time, impressing a VIP in the process. By week’s end, congratulations on a job well done are in order.