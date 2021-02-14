HOROSCOPES: A lost love and a blast from the past. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 14. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Once you put past hurts behind you, Mars and Neptune redefine your love direction. Wave goodbye to something or someone you’ve outgrown. Still, it’s okay to allow sentimentality to wash over you, as your emotions swell to tidal wave proportions this week. Permit yourself to let the tears flow, Aries. Crying isn’t weak; it's cathartic.