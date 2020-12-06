HOROSCOPES: A karmic relationship reckoning and a glow up. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 6. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Men are from Mars Women are from Venus rings true regardless of your sexual preference. Because the saying implies that you and your sweetheart are essentially different. You are the yin to your lover's yang or vice versa. Still, this week, you feel like oil and water - you just don't mix well. Try to appreciate each other's differences.