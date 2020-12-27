New Year’s Eve promises feisty interactions and a passionate encounter. Whether you’re single or coupled up, you’ll be getting your sexy on, Aquarius. Dress up, let loose and show off a little - it’s good for the soul. Confidence is super attractive, and on Thursday night, all eyes are on you. Just be careful where friendships are concerned. Jealousy could cause a clash.





New Year's celebrations are a bit offbeat, but somehow, it all works in your favour. A friend may pull out at the last minute, changing the dynamics for the better. Either way, you’re in the mood to party, and that means getting a little wild. Enjoy yourself, Pisces. Shake off stress to see the New Year in with a wicked glint in your eye!

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.