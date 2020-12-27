Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 27. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Home is where it’s at for Rams. Decorate, renovate or fix up neglected bits and pieces around the house. After the Christmas rush, all you really want to do is hang out in your little sanctuary. Still, you’ll be tempted to party, and one invitation is particularly appealing. But in the end, your couch wins out. Catch up on some sleep this week too.