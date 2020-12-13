HOROSCOPES: Friendship trouble and sexual curiosity. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 13. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Get ready for a friendship inventory, as Saturn draws a line in the sand. Enough is enough! Usually, you have no trouble asserting yourself, Aries. But lately, someone's been stepping on your toes. By week's end, you'll take back your power, and when you do, you'll gain not only the respect of your crew but also your self-respect. It's time for you to call the shots.