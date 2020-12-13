HOROSCOPES: Friendship trouble and sexual curiosity. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Venus turns up the heat when the love planet glides into your intimacy zone. Got a fantasy or a sexual position you've been dying to explore? Venus is begging you to be courageous and give it a try. Couples laugh at bedroom antics that fall short of expectations. While singles make a hot and heavy connection with a twist.

The Moon's Node demands a decision, which is pulling you in two very different directions. Writing a list of pros and cons won't help, because you'll be comparing apples with oranges. In fact, your head is no use to you at all. Overthinking will only confuse you further. Instead, ditch logic and rely on your heart to lead to in the right direction.