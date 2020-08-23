HOROSCOPES: Relationship friction and sexual freedom. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning August 23. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Thursday is a big day for Rams when assertive Mars aligns with the Moon’s Node, signalling a moment of triumph. You’ll be victorious over a bully, or a circumstance where you’ve felt pressured. Sexually speaking, set yourself free, Aries. With the right partner, stepping outside your comfort zone is liberating. You'll be empowered to become the goddess you truly are!