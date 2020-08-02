HOROSCOPES: How Wednesday's full moon will affect you, according to your star sign.

Wednesday’s full Moon in your sign may knock others for a six, but you’re on top of your game, Aquarius. Unpredictable Uranus wields its influence but is no match for your smarts. When a coworker or frenemy attempts to knock you off your perch, be ready with a rebuttal that’s outside the box. Make it something they never saw coming!

You may be tempted to overspend this week when an extravagant item, indulgence or experience takes your fancy. Venus lures you in with false promises. Still, I’m sorry to say, that's not going to fulfil you. Happiness rests with you, and not on a momentary splurge. Look within to sort out underlying issues rather than seeking a band-aid quick fix.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.