HOROSCOPES: How Wednesday's full moon will affect you, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning August 2. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Your bestie is the glue that’s holding you together. Lean on her a little harder, she’s a strong one. On Tuesday, La Luna is full in your friendship zone, offering support and guidance. You can relax, knowing that the advice you receive from this person is trustworthy. It’s hard for you to surrender and let someone else take the reins, but that’s precisely what will pull you through.