Think of yourself, Taurus. All give and no take isn’t okay. As one of the most generous signs of the zodiac, you're often taken for granted. Yet you can turn things around by reinforcing boundaries that benefit you. At first, others might think you’ve gone mad as you unashamedly spread self-love. Too bad for them. This week is all about you!

An older relative or friend has a slice of wisdom to share. Are you listening? It’s easy to get lost in life’s fast pace but do yourself a favour and stop for a second, Gemini. Take the advice on board. If you’re smart, you’ll do more than that - you’ll implement it. In this case, age is the voice of reason. And that’s something you could use right now.