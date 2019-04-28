Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning April 29. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Saturn’s rewind through your career sector signals a break in your usual routine or a hiatus from your workplace. If you have leave owed to you, now would be an ideal time to take it. Removing yourself from the professional pressure cooker for a short spell will help to clarify your goals. Returning you with a renewed sense of purpose and ambition.

Bulls that have not yet celebrated their birthday, may be feeling lacklustre, wondering if it is their season to shine at all. Hang in there. The period just prior to your birthday can be a vulnerable one. This is because the Sun is in shadow, behind it's position of return. Once your birthday has passed, you will be swinging from the rafters with renewed oomph and vitality.