At the start of the week, the Sun and Uranus make a rare alignment in your sign. This cosmic connection can bring one of two things – a feeling as though the rug has been pulled out from under your feet or a fantastic surprise. At first, the news may ruffle your feathers, but when you stop and think about it, it's actually a blessing in disguise.

By midweek, the Moon glows in your cash zone, while shrewd Mercury in your subconscious sector brings a cosmic gift. Pay attention to an original idea that pops into your head. Most likely, the epiphany comes to you in a dream or during a quiet moment. What you come up with is vital information that can help grow your money tree.