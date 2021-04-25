HOROSCOPES: A power struggle and a BIG regret. The week ahead according to your star sign.

There’s a shift in family dynamics when the Sun and Uranus kiss on Saturday. The winds of change are in the air making resistance futile. Try to avoid projecting your dreams onto others. While hoping your expectations are met is fine, don’t come down on a loved one if the reverse is true. Be kind; it’s one of your virtues, after all.

Your curiosity is on overdrive, thanks to Mercury’s conversation with Neptune in your sign. Your hunger for knowledge motivates you to collect as much information as possible, which gives you the edge, Pisces. Yet, you may keep what you learn up your sleeve until the time is right. Then, draw on what you know to smash the competition!

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

