HOROSCOPES: A relationship reset and a troubling secret. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 11. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Monday’s new Moon kicks off in your sign, Aries. As the first new Moon of the astrological new year, La Luna opens doors to fresh opportunities. But will you step over the threshold? Are you keeping someone at arm's length? Or, perhaps you’re scared to give something a red-hot go? Now is the time to be brave. Feel the fear and do it anyway.