'This 20-minute cleansing hack completely transformed my skin.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's You Beauty Tried & Tested co-host Em Vernem trials a weekly cleansing hack.

I have an announcement…

I've transformed my skin. I know— huge news.

I've had a somewhat taut relationship with my skin. I was on the contraceptive pill for the majority of my teens and early 20s and boy did I take advantage of that clear skin guarantee.

When I stopped taking the pill, I had to relearn what to do with my face. I had to figure out what products worked, I had to give my skin more attention, and I had to actually care.

I began investing in my skin health by getting regular facials. And no, before you ask, I don't mean those pleasant spa-like facials, I mean treatments and acids and extractions and lights so bright I nearly had a panic attack the first time. These are the types of facials that give you visible results.

After a year, these facials have become a huge part of my lifestyle. After my last session, my facialist Lauren told me about a cleansing hack that made me question everything I have been doing so far.