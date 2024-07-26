'My maid of honour was acting distant. Then I saw a post in a wedding shaming Facebook group.'

Ahh, my favourite type of chaotic dynamic — a bride and her maid of honour.

The friendship dynamic between these two is usually the best kind. Two beautiful friends. One of them is celebrating the most magical day of her life. The other is the fairy godmother, making her wishes come true.

However, those of us who have experienced the emotions, effort and work that goes into making a wedding happen know that feelings can move fast and loose and... explode in what you thought was a private setting.

That is exactly what happened to this bride who found out what her maid of honour really thought of her just days out from her wedding.

Posting to Reddit in the sub-forum 'Am I overreacting?', a user aptly named permanentlytiredAF asked the group "Am I overreacting for kicking my maid of honour out of my wedding that’s a few days away."

She wrote:

"I’m getting married this weekend and my best friend is my MOH [maid of honour]...

"Last night, I came across a post in a wedding-shaming Facebook group that was made by my best friend and MOH, basically trashing me as a person and my entire wedding.

"It’s a private group so I don’t think she ever expected me to be a member and was hoping for some anonymous venting, but what I saw is devastating and hurtful, and now I’m questioning everything."

Ouch. But wait, there's more.

