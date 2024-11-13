Kalina invited over 40 people to her wedding. Only 5 showed up.

Kalina Marie and her husband had been dreaming of their wedding day for what felt like forever.

After nine years together and a pandemic that delayed their plans, they were finally ready to say "I do" in October.The couple, engaged since 2019, had been meticulously planning their big day for over ten months.

Kalina kept everyone updated on Facebook, creating a guest list of family and friends she thought would be there to celebrate one of the biggest moments of her life. She even sent out written invites to her family who did not have profiles online.

But on the day of the wedding, as Kalina and her husband walked into the venue, their hearts sank.

Image: Instagram