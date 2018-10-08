After finding a wedding venue, Bekkie got a cruel email that wasn't meant for her eyes.

Planning a wedding is stressful, there’s no doubt about it, but as the “to-do list” gets shorter and the elements start to come together to shape the momentous day – it becomes more and more exciting.

Usually, there’s a host of wedding industry professionals encouraging this excitement – from the caterer, to the photographer, to the dressmaker. It’s their job to ensure everything on their end runs smoothly; settling nerves before the big day, and making the bride feel special.

But, as reported by the Mirror, one bride-to-be’s experience with wedding venue staff in the UK couldn’t be further from being made to feel special. In fact, she and her family were left “absolutely devastated” after dealing with them, and it’s enough to make you never want to get married.

Bekkie Barker thought she had found the perfect venue, so after consulting with her parents and in-laws, who all visited the venue too, she decided to put a deposit down to secure the date.

A breakdown in email communication led to a phone call which ended in, much to Bekkie’s disappointment, the staff member offering to refund the deposit as she “didn’t think they could work together”.

Moments later, she received what she thought was a follow-up email from their conversation… But it turned out to be intended for a different recipient.

It was an email to the caterer trashing Bekkie’s parents, calling them “socially retarded” and insulting their hometown.

Bekkie shared the email on Facebook: