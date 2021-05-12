From midi dresses to a "magic pantsuit": What we're wearing to weddings right now.

If you scroll through Instagram this weekend, there's a good chance someone you know will be attending a wedding.
Since COVID-19 forced couples to postpone their nuptials, most weddings have been pushed back until right about now.
Whether you're someone with a booked-out calendar or you've just got one coming up, it can be hard to find the right wedding guest outfit - especially as the weather changes. Sleeves or no sleeves? What if a jacket ruins the look?
Quickly, meet MPlus! Post continues after video.
In the name of outfit inspo, we asked the Mamamia community to share the outfit they wore to a recent wedding and why they loved it.
This way, please...
Top Comments