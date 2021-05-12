From midi dresses to a "magic pantsuit": What we're wearing to weddings right now.

If you scroll through Instagram this weekend, there's a good chance someone you know will be attending a wedding.

Since COVID-19 forced couples to postpone their nuptials, most weddings have been pushed back until right about now.

Whether you're someone with a booked-out calendar or you've just got one coming up, it can be hard to find the right wedding guest outfit - especially as the weather changes. Sleeves or no sleeves? What if a jacket ruins the look?

Quickly, meet MPlus! Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

In the name of outfit inspo, we asked the Mamamia community to share the outfit they wore to a recent wedding and why they loved it.

This way, please...

Lucy

Image: Supplied.