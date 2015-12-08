Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.

I mean, we knew the Irish can be dramatic when it comes to spinning a good yarn, but we reckon Terera Mannion takes the cake.

Irish news reporter Teresa was reporting from ground zero of Storm Desmond for Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ) in Salthill, Galway, when she gave the performance of her life. Tugging desperately at her soaked beanie and braving what appeared to be galeforce winds and driving rain, Terera emotionally recounted the situation on at the scene:

“Don’t take risks on treacherous roads,” she pleaded. “And don’t swim in the sea. Incredibly, people have been spotted in the water here in Blackrock and Salthill, both today and yesterday.”

Watch Teresa’s dramatic live report below. (Post continues after video)



The people of Ireland responded to the passionate report as the people of Ireland would.

HILARIOUSLY.

In fairness #teresamannion deserves a hot chocolate after that report @rte prayers for end of #StormDesmond — fr paddy (@frpaddybyrne) December 5, 2015

This woman deserves a day in lieu & extra hamper for Xmas. Hardy bit of stuff! #WetAsAnOttersPocket #TeresaMannion pic.twitter.com/TJz2MzuPVG — Mick O'Keeffe (@okmick) December 5, 2015

In fact, Teresa almost had us sold on the high drama until some poor old sod strolls casually past behind her. Hmm.

Maybe no so bad, eh Teresa?

The now infamous live cross has been taken to town across the internet, with memes cropping up by the minute.

The fact someone has remixed that dramatic weather report so amazingly is really getting me through. #teresamannion pic.twitter.com/fs8GJYUTAZ — Jacob (@OhHeyJacob) December 7, 2015

Still can't believe that woman grabbed the microphone and sang the Fields of Athenry… #TeresaMannion pic.twitter.com/JMsWUler09 — Kennedy Connolly (@KennedyConnolly) December 6, 2015

Valiant effort, Teresa! And hey, we wish we looked that good in a soaking wet beanie.

Time for a hot shower and a cup of tea.