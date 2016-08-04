The mysterious disappearances of the Kardashian family pets.

Pets in the Kardashian household come and go like boyfriends.

Cute pictures of them are littered all over social media – and if they’re lucky, they may even pop up in an episode or two of Keeping Up With The Kardashians – and then, POOF, they’re never heard from again.

Kim Kardashian has posted a definitive list of her family’s many, MANY pets on her personal website, detailing what happened to each of them.

She's revealed she's not "the biggest animal person" and doesn't "die to constantly have a pet", which basically means she's a total monster who gains no joy from being surrounded by a bunch of puppies. WHAT KIND OF PERSON ARE YOU, KIM?!

"I thought it would be fun to give you guys the rundown on all our pets over the years," she writes on her site.

"I remember almost every pet we've had, and some are still around."

SOME being the operative word...

Kim does offer some explanations for where the pets have disappeared to over the years, but most of them have never been heard from ever again.

Like Rocky, Kim's Boxer who was named after the famous boxing character. She shared the pup with her ex, Reggie Bush, and got custody when they split.

But where is he now? WHERE IS HE, KIM?