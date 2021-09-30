The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 1.

UK policeman gets life for Sarah Everard's murder.

A police officer has been jailed for life for abducting marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home from a friend's house then raping and murdering her in a case that shocked the United Kingdom and stirred protests over violence against women.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who had guarded diplomatic premises, had used his position to stop Everard, the Old Bailey court heard.

Couzens forced Everard, 33, into a hire car as she walked home after visiting a friend in south London on March 3.

Met Police officer who murdered Sarah Everard after kidnapping and raping her under the guise of an arrest has been handed whole-life sentencehttps://t.co/0AsvZWGSxR — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 30, 2021

Her body was found in woodland about 80km away in southeast England.

A post-mortem concluded she had died as a result of compression of the neck.

His whole life sentence means he has no chance of parole.

"Nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back, but knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief," Everard's family said in a statement.

"Wayne Couzens held a position of trust as a police officer and we are outraged and sickened that he abused this trust in order to lure Sarah to her death."