Apparently having your partner watch you give birth will ruin your sex life.

Yep, some people actually believe that.

Did you know that if your partner witnesses you giving birth they are never going to want to have sex with you again? That’s it for your love life. Over. Finito.

You are destined to spend the rest of your years frumpy, dowdy, a shell of the woman you once were.

Simply just a mother. And no one wants to bonk a mother? Right.

You think I am being tongue-in-cheek but the fact is that some men and women harbour these fears, concerned that a father-to-be viewing the business end of proceedings will then never want to venture that way south again.

The issue has come to light with a woman, Rachel Rounds who wrote in a British newspaper that the only reason her hubby still “fancies the pants” off her is because he went to the pub instead of witnessing the “absolute nightmare of gore and horror” that was the birth of their son.

THEIR SON.

The son that was created by their mess in the first place.

(Let’s face it. Sex itself it pretty damn messy, not just the birth.)

Three pints and a packet of crisps was more appealing than seeing that downy head appear, hearing his hearty cry.

Rachel writes, “When he hears about celebrities like Robbie Williams making a song and dance about being at their wives’ side during labour, he declares: ‘That’s it for them. It’s all over for their sex lives. No man should have to watch his wife give birth. It is just plain wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.”

She says despite some initial reservations, she agreed. “I couldn’t bear for him not to see me in the same way. I didn’t want to become nothing more to him than a saggy-bellied, milk-soaked, mummy-type, who had lost her sex appeal.”

(Face palm)

Yet I think most of us agree that however a woman chooses to give birth is completely up to them.