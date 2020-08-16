'For my boyfriend's birthday, I let him sleep with another woman. I watched the whole thing.'

I was 20 years old when my childhood sweetheart, Tyler, told me about his new co-worker, Marissa.

He described her as a cougar who wore sheer, low-cut blouses and flirted with all the young men at the office.

“Does she flirt with you?” I asked, alarmed.

“She tries,” Tyler smirked. He looked almost proud, but then he fixed his expression. “Don’t worry. I’m not into her like that.”

He tried to change the subject after that. But I kept following him around the house, asking questions about Marissa’s personality and appearance.

Tyler and I had been together since we were 13, and I feared our paths were long overdue a divergence. What if this Marissa was about to poach him? The prospect terrified me.

Having grown up loving Tyler, I had no concept of life without him. In contrast, he always seemed to be on the brink of some new escapade that didn’t involve me.

He often said things like: “I’m going to move to Europe one day” without explaining where that would leave me. I think in some sadistic way, he enjoyed seeing me quake at the thought of him leaving.

Being young and inexperienced at the time, I had no idea how unhealthy our relationship was. To add to my insecurities, Tyler found a picture of his office Christmas party and pointed Marissa out to me.

She was a buxom brunette with alluring feline eyes and long, shapely legs like a supermodel. My heart sank when I saw her picture.

“She’s gorgeous,” I said in a tiny, defeated voice.

“Not as gorgeous as you!” Tyler answered immediately.