A man and woman are confirmed dead after a siege in a Wangaratta home.

A siege in the Victorian town of Wangaratta has ended in tragedy with two people found dead in a home hours after a gunshot was heard.

Police were called to Belle Avenue about 12.50pm on Tuesday after reports of a gunshot.

Two adults and six children left the house unharmed shortly after the shot was fired and are currently safe with police.

A siege ensued with police attempting to make contact with the man believed to be holed up in the house with a woman.

Police chopper has arrived in Wangaratta. An armed man is believed to be inside a Belle Ave house with a woman. @bordermail pic.twitter.com/RYEqkymZBx — Shana Morgan (@shana_morgan) April 25, 2017

Officers entered the property about 5.10pm and found the pair dead.

The area was in lockdown throughout the day, with police surrounding the house and cordoned off the avenue.

Nearby residents in Belle, Irwin and Garnet avenues and Appin Street were asked to remain inside their homes.

Nearby St Michael’s Anglican Church first counsellor Luigi Bonacci says the neighbourhood is “tight-knit” and the deaths will have a big effect.

“It will be a sad time for everybody and people will be wary about what’s happened because where we are is a very tight-knit area, there are a lot of families and young kids,” he told AAP.

Roads have been blocked in Wangaratta after reports of gunshots. All the details on @WINNews_Alb @ 6 pic.twitter.com/LRJPhIZ5pB — Brittany Evans-Gould (@brittevans242) April 25, 2017

“Everyone seems pretty happy around here. This is not a good thing.”

Mr Bonacci says he is not sure who the people involved are yet, because police prevented residents getting close to the scene throughout the day.

Homicide Squad detectives from Melbourne have been called in to help local police investigate the deaths.

Police say they are not looking for anyone in relation to the shooting.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.

Feature image: Twitter/Brittany Evans-Gould‏