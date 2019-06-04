Wanda Sykes was married to a man for years. At 40, she came out and met the love of her life.

American comedian Wanda Sykes has a new Netflix show called Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, and no, that’s not just a self-deprecating reference to herself.

‘Not Normal’ also refers to, as she puts it, the “orange elephant in the room” – the farcical presidency of Donald Trump, whom she brilliantly dissects in the special.

The 55-year-old comedy veteran’s show, which began streaming on Netflix on May 21, also covers, in her trademark fearless and frank way, her journey of getting older and her family; Syke’s wife of ten years and their twins.

Watch the official trailer for Not Normal below. Post continues after video.

Audiences are loving Sykes’ real take on marriage and parenthood because it’s relatable, but perhaps also because she didn’t come out, and have that family, until she was 40.

So, we thought we’d bring you what we know about Wanda Sykes’ two very different marriages, and her journey to becoming a parent.