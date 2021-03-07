Is something wrong? Fans say Waleed Aly should 'smile more'.

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

The Project co-host Waleed Aly has been SLAMMED by fans who insist he smile more.

It comes after Aly appeared glum on last week's episodes of The Project, where he reported on the recent sexual abuse allegations engulfing Canberra and other very serious news stories.

On the 14 most recent episodes of the nightly current affairs show, the 42-year-old host went formal with a white shirt and jackets in various shades of navy. He brought some flair and showed off his ample fashion sense with a series of different coloured and patterned ties.

But the anticipation of Aly's on-trend ties weren't enough to keep viewers happy this week, with many taking to social media to SLAM Aly's lack of smiles while reporting on current affairs.

Aly recently donned a red checkered tie, but no smile. Image: Channel 10. "Waleed would look so much better if he smiled," one viewer wrote.

Another was more concerned: "Is something wrong with Waleed Aly???"

"I watch The Project and I consider Waleed Aly's frown while discussing disturbing news stories a personal attack," another fan began.

"He should smile more, because obviously he only exists to please random members of the public like me."